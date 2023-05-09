ADVERTISEMENT

Evolve mechanism to tackle unauthorised constructions: HC

May 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious view of the number of litigations being filed for removal of unauthorised constructions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was high time that district-level officers put their heads together and evolve a mechanism for effective implementation of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, particularly at the grass-roots level.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the court was burdened with litigations relating to removal of unauthorised constructions, either by public-spirited persons or by violators themselves, challenging the action taken. The court was hearing a batch of petitions on unauthorised constructions in Thoothukudi district.

The court directed the Thoothukudi Collector and the Director of Town and Country Planning Authority to evolve a mechanism, by which the field-level officers would be held responsible for not duly reporting any unauthorised construction taking place within their jurisdiction. The officials were present before the court.

“We are sure that if action was initiated against one or two such officials, who tend to gloss over unauthorised developments, the others will automatically fall in line and report the unauthorised constructions to the authority concerned immediately,” the court observed.

The court directed the authorities to evolve a Standard Operating Procedure, by which responsibility could be fixed on the field-level officers for reporting unauthorised development.

With regard to the present petitions, the court directed the authorities to take appropriate action. If in future any unauthorised development of such magnitude was allowed it would not hesitate to recommend disciplinary action against the field-level officers, the court said and disposed of the petitions.

