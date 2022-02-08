EVMs sent to local bodies after randomization

Virudhunagar

08 February 2022 21:55 IST

Electronic voting machines for the urban local bodies polls were sent to the 15 local bodies after the EVMs were randomized in the presence of representatives of political parties here on Tuesday.

As the final list of candidates in each ward of the 15 urban local bodies – Sivakasi Corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats - have been prepared after withdrawal of nominations on Monday, the officials took up the randomization process.

District Election Observer S. Balachander and Collector J. Meghanath Reddy oversaw the randomization process in the presence of representatives of political parties.

Advertising

Advertising

With two posts of councillors – one each in W. Pudupatti Town panchayat and Chettiyarpatti town panchayat – won unopposed the EVMs meant for those two wards had to be withdrawn.

For the 662 polling stations in the 15 urban local bodies 800 control units and as many ballot units, including those meant for reserve, have ben sent.

All the EVMs were sent to the 15 local bodies. The third randomization will be taken up at the respective local bodies for allotting EVMs to each of the wards.

Personal Assistant (Elections) to Collector, A. Chandrasekaran, was present.

Meanwhile, the Election Observer and the Collector conducted a meeting with Returning Officers, Block Election Observers, Deputy Superintendents of Police with regard to rules pertaining to polling, counting and implementation of model code of conduct and COVID preventive standard operating procedures.

The officials discussed about the preparations to be made at the polling stations and counting centres for ensuring free and fair elections.

The counting of votes would be taken up at nine centres across the district.

Sivakasi corporation and each of the five municipalities will have exclusive counting centres.However, one counting centre each has been set up for three town panchayats.