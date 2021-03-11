Efforts on to ensure cent per cent polling

THOOTHUKUDI

11 March 2021 20:22 IST

The district administration has put all arrangements in place to enable all differently abled voters to cast their votes in the April 6 Assembly polls without any hassle, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements made in every polling station, he said the officials should take additional and sincere efforts to ensure cent per cent polling by the physically challenged voters either in person or through the postal ballots, whichever was preferred by the individual. If a differently abled voter wanted to cast his/her vote through post, Form 12 D should be submitted to the Polling Station Officers on or before March 16 as the official would visit the voter’s place to receive the form.

On the last day of nomination, the Returning Officer would cross-check the information provided by the voter with the electoral roll and give the postal ballot if the applicant was found to be a valid voter of the constituency. On receiving the ballot at the doorstep, the voter, while ensuring secrecy, should cast the vote and hand it over to the person who had brought the ballot.

If the differently abled voters download PWD App in the mobile phone, they can easily identify the location and the distance of their polling station.

Arrangements had been made to keep sanitizer, gloves and masks at all booths.

He participated in a demonstration of EVMs and the VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail).