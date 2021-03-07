EVMs, VVPATs sent to seven Assembly constituencies

Electronic voting machines and VVPATs were dispatched to seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district from a godown here on Sunday.
Amid tight security provided by armed policemen, ballot units, control units and VVPATs, following a randomisation process on Saturday, were handed over to Returning Officers of the constituencies.
“Armed police personnel will accompany the EVMs from the godown to the strong rooms located in colleges in all seven constituencies,” said Virudhunagar District Returning Officer R. Kannan.
The strong rooms would be sealed by the Returning Officers and armed guards would be posted there round the clock, Mr. Kannan said.
“We have fixed closed circuit television cameras in the strong room for monitoring,” said Sivakasi Assembly Constituency Returning Officer C. Dinesh Kumar.
The EVMs would be taken out for candidate setting after the final list of candidates were announced for each constituency.
“The second round of randomisation will be taken up to allot EVMs and VVPATs for each booth in the constituency the day before polling,” Mr. Kannan said.
