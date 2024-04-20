EVMs used in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi segments kept in CCTV-fitted strong rooms

April 20, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The 1,810 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency for the polling held on Friday have been kept in CCTV-fitted ‘strong rooms’ created at the Tirunelveli Government Engineering College, even as armed central forces are providing 3-tier round-the-clock security.

Accompanied by armed policemen, the EVMs were brought from the polling stations to the Government Engineering College since Friday night and at 9 a.m. on Saturday the last lorry carrying EVMs from Radhapuram Assembly segment reached the counting centre. In the presence of government officials, police personnel and the paramilitary forces, the EVMs were kept in the sealed ‘strong rooms’ in the presence of the candidates or their representatives.

Besides the 3-tier security arrangements, CCTV cameras have been fitted in and around the counting centre, which is glowing in the night under the floodlights installed at vantage points to keep the ‘shadow areas’ visible after dusk.

District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K.P. Karthikeyan and General Observer for the segment Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar inspected the ‘strong rooms’ and reviewed the security arrangements made in the Government Engineering College.

The EVMs used in Tenkasi (Reserve) segment were taken to USP Polytechnic in Kodikurichi near Tenkasi and kept in the strong rooms. In the presence of District Collector and Returning Officer of the segment A.K. Kamal Kishore, the strong rooms were sealed.