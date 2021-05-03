Madurai

EVMs stored in godown

Collector K.Senthil Raj and officials seal a godown after keeping EVMs inside in Thoothukudi on Monday.  

THOOTHUKUDI

The Electronic Voting Machines used in the six Assembly segments in the district were stored in the godown built for this purpose on an outlay of ₹ 3.35 crore here on Monday.

In the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj, 2,100 control units, 3,459 ballot units and 2,121 VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), all used in the April 6 election, were stored safely in the ground floor and the first floor.

In the presence of representatives of political parties, the steel door of the godown was sealed.

Sub-Collector, Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannabiraan, and senior revenue officials were present.

