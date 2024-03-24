EVMs sent to six Assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi district

March 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As a preparatory work for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Control Units from the safe room after the randomisation process were sent to the election offices in the six Assembly constituencies located in Thoothukudi district.

Thoothukudi District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy said the safe room was opened to safely take out 120% of the voting machines – 1,950 EVMs and 2,111 control units which would be send to election offices located in the Six assembly constituencies in the district.

The district would have a total of 1,622 polling booths and necessary safety arrangements were done to safely store the voting machines in the respective government offices, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.