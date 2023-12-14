EVMs sent to six Assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi district for acclimatisation among voters

December 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Electronic Voting Machines, which would usually be used for creating awareness among the voters ahead of elections, were sent to all six Assembly segments in the district on Thursday.

As the Parliamentary elections are to be held either in April or May next year, calibration of the EVMs and first and the second level checking of these machines to be used in the poll have been completed. Since 10% of the EVMs would usually be used for creating awareness among the first-time voters in the EVMs, the godown in which the EVMs have been stored was opened on Thursday in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

Sending the EVMs to six Assembly constituencies in the district, Collector G. Lakshmipathi said that first-level checking of 4,671 ballot units, 2,316 control units and 2,868 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) units were completed between July 4 and 29 last. Since 77 ballot units, 63 control units and 110 VVPAT units were found to be faulty, those machines were sent to Bharat Electronics Limited, the manufacturer.

As the district would have 1,622 polling stations, 163 EVMs, including ballot units, control units and VVPAT units, were sent to the Assembly constituencies in the district. Accordingly, Vilaathikulam (26), Thoothukudi (31), Tiruchendur (26), Srivaikundam (26), Ottapidaaram (26) and Kovilpatti (28) constituencies had received their EVMS to organise awareness events on voting in the taluk offices concerned.

Moreover, the EVM would also be on display in the Collectorate to create awareness among the voters coming to the Collectorate, Mr. Lakshmipathi said.