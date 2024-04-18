ADVERTISEMENT

EVMs sent to 1,698 polling booths in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KANNIAYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been transported to the polling stations located in the six Assembly segments in the Kanniykaumari Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The process was supervised by the district Election officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar. 

Mr. Sridhar informed, there were 1,698 polling booths in total and 8,152 polling officials and presiding officials were deployed to work in the booths on the day of election. Additionally, five election officials in each Assembly constituency would be overseeing the election process on polling day. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“CCTVs were fitted in 1,104 polling booths which includes the 199 polling booths that were identified as sensitive ones. To specifically monitor these sensitive booths, micro-observers have been appointed,” he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

650 polling booths would have a volunteer and a wheelchair to assist the differently abled voters who would visit the booths on April 19. Al least one polling station in each of the six assembly constituencies was identified as model stations. These model polling stations would have only women polling officials.  

“Bearing the sweltering heat, 15,55,096 voters in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency should vote on the polling day to fulfil their democratic duty,” he said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US