EVMs sent to 1,698 polling booths in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KANNIAYAKUMARI

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been transported to the polling stations located in the six Assembly segments in the Kanniykaumari Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The process was supervised by the district Election officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar.

Mr. Sridhar informed, there were 1,698 polling booths in total and 8,152 polling officials and presiding officials were deployed to work in the booths on the day of election. Additionally, five election officials in each Assembly constituency would be overseeing the election process on polling day.

“CCTVs were fitted in 1,104 polling booths which includes the 199 polling booths that were identified as sensitive ones. To specifically monitor these sensitive booths, micro-observers have been appointed,” he added.

650 polling booths would have a volunteer and a wheelchair to assist the differently abled voters who would visit the booths on April 19. Al least one polling station in each of the six assembly constituencies was identified as model stations. These model polling stations would have only women polling officials.

“Bearing the sweltering heat, 15,55,096 voters in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency should vote on the polling day to fulfil their democratic duty,” he said.

