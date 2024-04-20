EVMs in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi constituencies sealed in strong rooms

April 20, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

/ THOOTHUKUDI

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 1,698 polling booths in the six Assembly segments in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency was carried to the Government Engineering College, Nagercoil, to be kept there safely till the counting day.

Under the monitoring of district Election officer and Collector P. N. Sridhar and in the presence of Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam, the EVMs collected from polling booths after the voting process ended on Friday, were safely kept in the strong rooms.

The strong rooms would be guarded by a three-tier security. Police personnel from central security forces were deployed.

Similarly, in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, the EVMs collected safely from 1,622 polling booths located in the six Assembly segments on the polling day night was taken to the strong rooms arranged at V.O.C. Government Engineering College.

The EVMs, in the presence of district Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy, General Observer Divesh Sehara, candidates and booth agents, were stored in the strong rooms and locked.

To monitor the strong rooms round the clock, CCTVs were installed in addition to the three-tier security arranged at the location.

Following this, important election related documents were scrutinized by the General Observer in the presence of candidates and booth agents. General Observer declared that the election process went peacefully in the constituency and there was no need for re-poll in any of the booths located in the constituency.

