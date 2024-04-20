EVMs deposited in strong rooms; CCTV cameras installed in high security campus

April 20, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THENI

A total of 69.84 % votes were polled in Theni Lok Sabha constituency comprising six Assembly constituencies.

According to officials, Sholavandan Assembly polled 75.01 %, Usilampatti: 70.79, Andipatti: 70.84, Periakulam: 66.05, Bodinayakkanur: 71.02 and Cumbum polled 66.56 % of votes on April 19, the polling day.

The EVMs from all the 1,788 polling stations were moved to the Kammavar College in Koduvilarpatti wherein, the officials had installed CCTV cameras and sufficient lights all around.

Inspecting the arrangements on arrival of all the EVMs at the counting centre, Returning Officer and District Collector R. V. Shajeevana said that a total of 250 personnel from Central forces and Tamil Nadu Special Police would be responsible for 24x7 security. The political parties representatives can view the strong room from a reception lounge through CCTV cameras.

Theni SP R. Shivaprasad, DRO R. Jayabharathi, election officials, AROs and police officers were present at the time of final closure of the strong room with seal as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, the strong room at the Anna University Government Engineering College was inspected by senior officials and police led by Returning Officer M. N. Poongodi. The total votes polled was 71.14 % with Palani: 68.48, Oddanchatram: 77.01, Athoor: 73.77, Nilakottai: 69.51, Natham: 73.48 and Dindigul registered 65.01 per cent of votes.

Out of a total of 16,07,051 votes in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, actual votes polled was 11,43,187 votes, the officials said.

The EVMs were deposited in the strong room in the presence of officials from the Election wing and other departments. Representatives from various political parties were also present.

Ramanathapuram Returning Officer and Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that a total of 68.42 % of votes were polled from the six Assembly segments. According to the data released on Saturday, Aranthangi registered 68.80 %, Tiruchuli: 76.74, Paramakudi: 67.83, Tiruvadanai: 67.61, Ramanathapuram: 66.79 and Mudukalathur registered 65.42 %.

The total number of voters were as follows: 5,14,527 men, 5,92,289 women and 22 others.

The Anna Engineering College campus, which is the designated counting centre for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency was inspected by the General observer along with Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, DRO Govindarajulu and other officials.

After affixing the seal on the strong room, the officials said that the entire campus would be under a security blanket and a total of 260 police personnel would be in-charge of the security.

