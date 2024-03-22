EVMs being moved to Assembly segments after first randomisation

March 22, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The electronic voting machines to be used in the upcoming Parliamentary elections to be held on April 19 are being moved to five of the six Assembly constituencies in Tirunelveli Parliamentary segment after first randomisation held on Friday.

As five of the six Assembly constituencies of Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency – Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram – are in Tirunelveli district, 1,491 polling booths are to be set-up in these segments for the April 19 polling. Hence, 1,795 ballot and control units (21% extra) and 1,944 VVPAT (31% extra) (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) have been allotted for these booths.

In the presence of District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan and the representatives of recognised political parties, the first online randomisation was conducted at the Collectorate on Friday. Based on the randomisation, the ballot units, control units and the VVPATs were sent to the Assembly constituencies where one more round of randomisation will be done before being used in the polling.

Since Alangulam Assembly segment in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency is part of Tenkasi district, the EVMs to be used in that segment will be moved from Tenkasi after randomisation.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Aripit Jain and others were present.

In Tenkasi, the first randomisation was conducted in the presence of District Collector and Returning Officer for Tenkasi (Reserved) segment A. K. Kamal Kishore for the EVMs to be used in Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam Assembly segments. Barring Alangulam, all other Assembly constituencies are part of Tenkasi (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency which also has Srivilliputhur and Rajapalayam Assembly segments in Virudhunagar districts.