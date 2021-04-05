EVMs, ballot units sent to poll booths

Madurai

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ballot units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) were sent to 3,856 polling stations in the 10 Assembly constituencies across the district on Monday, ahead of the Tuesday elections.

Out of the 3,856 polling stations in Madurai, 1,330 have been identified as vulnerable. One all-women polling station will be set up in each of the 10 constituencies in the district.

A total of 5,021 ballot units, 3,856 control units and 3,856 VVPATs were sent to the polling stations with armed police protection. An official from the district administration said that GPS-enabled vehicles were used to transport them.

As many as 18,508 government staff will be deployed for polling duty.

Madurai district has 26.97 lakh voters. The voters will be allowed to exercise their franchise from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who are COVID-19 positive can vote from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. after wearing personal protective equipment.

In each of the booths, two volunteers will be deployed to check the body temperature using thermal scanner and provide hand sanitisers to the voters. In addition, one volunteer will be deployed to help the elderly and differently abled voters.

Thermal scanner, hand gloves, face shield, and personal protective equipment have been provided to all the polling booths as per the COVID-19 protocol, said the official.