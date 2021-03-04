EVM with VVPATs sent for training, public demo

TIRUNELVELI

04 March 2021 21:39 IST

Ahead of the Assembly election, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) have been sent to different constituencies in the district for training polling personnel and creating awareness among voters.

They are stored at the Agriculture Regulatory Market godown in Ramaiyanpatti here.

As the district has received 100 more VVPATs from Thiruvallur, 90 EVMs with VVPATs are to be used for demonstration to voters. Besides, they will also be used during training sessions for polling personnel, which are expected to begin soon.

Since 18 EVMs with VVPATs will be used for the twin purposes in each Assembly constituency, 90 machines have been sent to Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies on Thursday in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

Collector V. Vishnu inspected the transfer. After being handed over to Assistant Returning Officers, the machines were taken to the destinations with armed police protection.

Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli, Siva Krishnamurthy, EVM Nodal Officer Kumaradoss, Tahsildar and Deputy Inspection Officer Irudhayaraj and Special Tahsildar (Election) Kandappan were present.

In Tenkasi district, Collector G.S. Sameeran sent 80 EVMs with VVPATs to Tenkasi, Alangulam, Kadayanallur, Vasudevanallur (Reserved) and Sankarankovil (Reserved) constituencies as each segment would use 15 machines for public awareness and training, while five would be kept at the Collectorate for demo.