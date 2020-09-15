Eviction drive: HC seeks comprehensive report

Taking note of the fact that there was a lack of coordination among the authorities concerned in identifying and removing encroachments in Palani, Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to come up with an effective response.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam observed that there was lack of coordination between the district administration, local body, law and order machinery and the temple authorities.
This had resulted in encroachers having a field day, the court said. The court took cognisance of the fact that several suits were pending with regard to the ownership of the land around the Palani Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple.
The court also took note of Advocate Commissioner Arun Swaminathan’s submission that the entire town needed to be surveyed to identify the ownership. The court adjourned the batch of cases seeking removal of encroachments around the Palani Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple for further hearing to October 13.
