Eviction drive carried in Rajavaikkal channel ensures no water logging in Theni bus stand

December 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THENI

At a time, when the northeast monsoon wreaked havoc in many districts in Tamil Nadu, the timely and pro-active measure carried out by the district administration has helped the people in Theni from hardships , which they faced for several decades during rainy season.

The water-logging experienced in and around Theni bus stand, Madurai Road, Cumbum Road and other surrounding pockets have become a thing of the past.

Even the slightest rain or a sharp shower had resulted in water logging around the bus stand area and Madurai Road. Pedestrians had to wade through the rainwater and it was a harrowing experience for many two-wheeler riders.

Theni Collector R V Shajeevana and her team of officers from multiple departments got into the act of evicting the encroachments, which were found to be the root cause for water-logging.

From time immemorial, Rajavaikkal channel, which was encroached upon by people for over four decades, had resulted in the water flowing on to the road. Hence, the officials led by Periakulam Revenue Divisional Officer Muthu Mathavan and team swung into action and conducted the drive.

The nearly 2.6-km stretch of the channel, which carried water from the Kottakudi river, flowed through the check dam to Tamaraikulam tank. Unfortunately, the channel was completely filled with concrete slabs and buildings of private individuals, which had led to overflow of water inundating Madurai Road.

Sometimes, the dwellings on the Bungalowmedu area too were under water and people faced trouble during rainy season.

When Theni experienced rainfall about a week ago, however, the bus stand and other pockets had no water-logging. The public, especially shopkeepers and roadside vendors, thanked the district administration.

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector Ms. Shajeevana said it was a coordinated effort of the official machinery. “We did it in the larger public interest. The result has come as expected. There was absolutely no water-logging. The channel contained the entire rainwater.”

The PWD officials said they would fence the entire channel so that there was no more encroachment. A timely action that saved the people from hardships was welcomed.