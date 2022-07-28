Evening sale of pulse, millet products begins at Uzhavar Sandhai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspects the evening market sale of pulse and millet products at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Chokkikulam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

July 28, 2022 21:47 IST

The market will function from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The officials of the Department of Agriculture and Agri Marketing Committee have for the first time introduced sale of nutritious millets, pulses, mushrooms and other value-added products at Chokkikulam Uzhavar Sandhai here. The market would be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., officials said on Thursday. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who inaugurated the sale, went around the outlets opened by farmers, volunteers and the farmers-producers organisation. Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi and senior Agriculture Department officers were present. Advertisement Advertisement The officials said millets and pulses grown by the farmers were made available after value addition at the market. Millets were available in small packets and sold at affordable prices. Uzhavar Sandhai staff said in the mornings, farmers sold vegetables here. Since the space was empty in the afternoon, millet growers sought necessary infrastructure and permission to open their shops and the Collector agreed to launch the sale. Depending on public response, the new initiative might be extended to other Uzhavars Sandhais in the district, an official said.

