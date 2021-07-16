Even officials were unaware that this panchayat union school was functioning

The Education department officials were stunned, when they came to know that a panchayat union school in the district was open and students were attending class on Friday.

After media persons raised the issue, District Education Officer (DEO) P Thirunavukarasu said that a school in A. Kurumbapatti near Chinnalapatti in Athur Union was functioning.

Initial inquiries revealed that the students were called for distribution of eggs, but when reporters said that classes were functioning and that children were not wearing face masks and there were no sanitizers available at the campus, he said that an inquiry would be ordered.

At a time, when the government has been contemplating on reopening of educational institutions, tiny tots visiting a school in the district came as a shock to the public.

The DEO assured the media persons that the officials would look into the issue.