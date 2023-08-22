Even major parties silent on casteism due to vote bank politics, says CPI(M)

August 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Major political parties of Tamil Nadu, which once worked against casteism when Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was alive, do not even speak anything now about this social issue due to vote bank politics, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said the major political parties of Tamil Nadu, including the Dravidian parties, should join hands to uproot casteism, which was posing serious threat to the State known for secularism, social justice and equality.

Though several commissions had been constituted in the past to give their recommendations on casteism in Tamil Nadu and the measures to be taken to eradicate this social evil, those reports were gathering dust. The Tamil Nadu government, in the wake of the murderous attack unleashed on a Scheduled Caste teen and his younger sister, should find the reasons behind the caste-based clashes and murders taking place in southern districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the State government to appropriately honour the badly injured teenage girl while valiantly saving her elder brother from the attackers.

On the Comptroller and Auditor General’s recent report on financial irregularities in Dwaraka Expressway, Ayushman Bharat medical insurance schemes etc., Mr. Balakrishnan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which was claiming to be giving “corruption-free administration” in the past 9 years, should clarify about these matters.

“Instead of admitting it as ‘corruption’ and finding suitable remedial measures, the BJP terms it as ‘additional expenditure’ and moves on,” he said.

On Governor R.N. Ravi’s letter to Vice-Chancellors against implementing TANSCHE’s common syllabus in the universities and affiliated colleges, he said the Tamil Nadu government, instead of imposing its decision on the universities and colleges, should solicit suggestions of academicians and Vice-Chancellors on introducing the common syllabus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.