Even during the pandemic, corporate houses looked for investments in TN: CM

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic times, many business houses had evinced interest to set up their factories in Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

The CM, who was campaiging in Sivaganga district in support of the AIADMK and BJP candidates - H. Raja (Karaikudi), S. Marudhu Alaguraj (Tirupathur), P. R. Senthilnathan (Sivaganga) and Nagarajan (Manamadurai), said that the State was the most preferred destination because of various factors including good maintenance of law and order.

Through the numerous conferences and the GIM (Global Investors Meet) held in Chennai, the government had attracted investments to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh crore from 304 industries. A total of five lakh people had benefited directly and another five lakh got job opportunities indirectly, he said.

After seeing the way, the Health department had handled the COVID-19 cases in the State, many other States followed it and it was appreciated by the Union government, Mr Palaniswami said.

Question policies, not individuals

The CM said that the opposition was welcome to question the initiatives or the policies of the government and “I am ready to answer..”. “But, criticising me on a personal note is unhealthy”, Mr Palaniswami said and hoped the DMK president M K Stalin would not lose his cool as the crucial phase of the election was fast approaching.

He further said that many districts, which were considered as dry and drought prone, had witnessed green cover, because of the government's kudimaramathu projects. Even in Chennai, 85 % of rainwater had been conserved, he said.

Likewise, Mr Palaniswami said that it was his government's initiative to give 7.5 % horizontal reservation to government school students, through which 435 students had benefited in 2020 in getting admissions to medical colleges to pursue medicine and dental courses.

The AIADMK leader appealed to the cadres to work round-the-clock for the victory of all the candidates in Tamil Nadu. “I am unwell and the doctors advised me to rest for two days for my bad throat. However, I decided to go ahead with the campaigning as the DMK may attempt to mislead the people in some way or the other,” he added.