Even after lockdown, a bleak future awaits tour guides

16 May 2020 18:54 IST

‘It may take even more than a year for foreign tourists to come here’

Tourism industry will take a long time to revive, say local tour guides in Madurai.

They say that the lockdown has hit them badly and they are finding it difficult to sustain their families with no source of income. Even if the lockdown was lifted, the guides fear that they may have no source of income for at least the next six months.

S. Kaniraj, a tourist guide for the past 25 years, says that Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Thirumalai Nayak Palace, Gandhi Memorial Museum, Alagarkoil’s Sundararaja Perumal Temple and Tirupparankundram Hills are among the major tourist attractions in the district.

“It was from March 18 that public entry to all popular tourism destinations in Madurai was banned. Usually, summer is the peak season when we have many customers and earn decent earnings. But, due to the current crisis, we have not had any income for the past two months,” he says.

Mr. Kaniraj adds that there are around 70 tour guides in Madurai who have registered themselves with the tourism department. For these guides, money paid by tourists are their only source of income. “Though registered guides can travel throughout the State, most of them earn their livelihood by explaining the history of famed Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Thirumalai Nayak Palace to tourists,” he says.

Many enter this profession due to their love and passion for the culture of Madurai, says S. Muthumariappan, another guide who was earlier a lab technician in an engineering college. “Born and raised near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, I have always admired the architecture of the temple and have learnt a lot about the history surrounding the temple,” he says.

“Though the guides have been dipping into their savings to sustain themselves, the delay in revival of the tourism industry will make it difficult to ensure their sustenance in the upcoming months”, says L. Selva Nagendran, another guide.

“It may take at least six months for tourists from other parts of the country to come to Madurai. In case of foreign tourists, it may take even more than a year for normalcy to return and during this period tourist guides will be the worst affected,” he says.

So, the government must provide some financial assistance to the guides so that they can withstand this crisis, says Mr. Kaniraj.