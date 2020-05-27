Madurai

Evaluation centres disinfected, examiners scanned by health workers

A teacher being screened before entering the centre for evaluating plus two answer sheets in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Photo : N. Rajesh

A teacher being screened before entering the centre for evaluating plus two answer sheets in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Evaluation of Plus Two answer scripts began at seven centres in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

A total of 920 persons, including 103 chief examiners, 103 scrutiny officers 618 assistant examiners, would be involved in the exercise at the centres in St. Ignatius Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School (Chemistry and Computer Science), St. John’s Higher Secondary School (Physics), Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School (English), Rose Mary Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Accountancy and Economics), Bell Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Tamil), Cathedral Higher Secondary School (Biology, Botany and Zoology) and Jayendra Saraswathi Silver Jubilee Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Mathematics), all in Palayamkottai.

As the evaluators arrived at the centres wearing masks, they were provided soap and sanitiser to wash their hands. Health workers carrying thermal scanners screened their body temperature. All centres were disinfected in the morning.

Chief Educational Officer Bhoopathi visited the centres.

Most of the teachers reached the centres in 14 special buses operated from various parts of Tirunelveli and neighbouring districts, while those on personal vehicles showed their identity card at check-posts.

Each hall had only eight persons — chief examiner, scrutiny officer, six assistant examiners — to ensure physical distancing.

Evaluation started in three centres in Tenkasi district and at six centres in Thoothukudi district, where 1,344 teachers would be involved in evaluation of 1,32,518 answer scripts.

Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri visited an evaluation centre.

