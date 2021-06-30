Evacuation drill takes place ahead of southwest monsoon

Tirunelveli

30 June 2021 19:22 IST

Over 25 Fire and Rescue Services personnel participated in an evacuation drill conducted in the Tamirabharani ahead of the southwest monsoon.

As the Tamirabharani river experiences flooding whenever discharge of water from Papanasam dam goes up following heavy downpour in the catchment areas, the low-lying areas near the river get marooned. The official machinery has to concentrate on evacuating stranded residents to nearby relief camps in advance to avert loss of life.

Hence, the fire and rescue services personnel, led by District Fire Officer Sathyakumar, organised the drill to create awareness among the people, especially those living near the river.

In the 90-minute-long drill, they enacted rescue of people caught in flash floods with inflated boat, rushing them to the nearby hospital in the ambulance, reaching the shore of the river with the help of plastic drums, plastic containers, empty cylinders, empty plastic bottles etc., rescue of cattle and removal of uprooted trees.

The fire and rescue services personnel also showcased their skills in first-aid.