E.V. Velu inspects jallikattu arena near Alanganallur

December 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Public Works Department E.V. Velu inspecting the jallikattu arena under construction at Keelakarai in Madurai district on Friday.

Minister of Public Works Department E.V. Velu inspected the jallikattu arena which is under construction at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in the district on Friday.

Mr. Velu, addressing the media, said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered the works to be completed before Pongal festival.

“As our Chief Minister is keen on bringing out the traditional sports and identities of the State, he directed to conduct a jallikattu event at the newly built arena,” he added.  

“The construction, which was started at an estimated amount of ₹ 64 crore in the starting of the year, is left with only 3% work,” he said.

Pointing out various facilities available at the arena, he said that it would be the first such facility built exclusively for sport.

“This will also help in promoting the tradition and the importance of the sport among the people through the museum which is to come up at the arena,” said Mr. Velu.

