Ettaiyapuram goat market witnesses ₹6 crore-worth business

Thoothukudi

13 November 2020 18:42 IST

The goat market at Ettaiyapuram saw roaring business as it reopened after lockdown relaxations. Sale of ₹6 crore-worth goat and sheep were made on Deepavali eve.

The goat market, popularly known as ‘Saturday Market’, used to record business anywhere between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore on any ordinary day. During festival seasons like Ramzan, Bakrid, Deepavali, Christmas and Pongal, the sale would move up to ₹3 crore with the buyers coming from various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

When sellers and buyers converged on this market on Friday, around 12,000 sheep and goats were brought for auction. A fully grown goat and sheep fetched up to ₹13,000 for the owners.

“The price rise was due to the direct participation of consumers in the auction along with the traders and the butchers,” said the buyers.

However, the animal owners felt that it was 15% to 20% less than the actual price that would prevail in this market ahead of Deepavali.