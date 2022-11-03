Estimates committee inspects works in Dindigul

Members of the Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at a waste plastic grinding unit at N. Panjampatti near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of the Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, headed by T.R.B. Rajaa, inspected various projects and works for the second day in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Collector S. Visakan, Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, MLAs I.P. Senthilkumar (Palani) and ‘Sellur’ K. Raju (Madurai West) were present. Addressing press persons here, Mr. Rajaa said land identification to change the location of an integrated bus stand in Dindigul was under way. MLAs had sought a one-time regularisation scheme to clear pending issuance of pattas for lands, and it would be considered.

He said special focus would be given to lay better rural roads and ghat roads, including the one leading to Vellagavi village near Kodaikanal.

Mr. Rajaa said a feasibility study would be conducted to construct check dams following requests from many residents and to remove encroachments in many forest areas in Kodaikanal.

Earlier, while speaking to farmers at the Integrated Agriculture Extension Centre in Batlagundu, Mr. Rajaa said the State would provide assistance to organic farmers and coconut oil manufacturers and necessary action would be taken to reduce man-animal conflict in farmlands.

The committee visited an exhibition put up by self-help groups organised by Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and interacted with its members. Bank loans to the tune of ₹2.05 crore were issued to three associations functioning at Sivagiripatti, Pappampatti and Kanakkanpatti.

As many as 1,131 beneficiaries received welfare aid totalling ₹3.5 crore under Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business departments.

The team members also inspected works in progress under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS), ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mr. Rajaa lauded the district administration for setting a record in installing rainwater harvesting systems in most government office buildings in Dindigul and inspected the system installed at the office of the District Rural Development Agency on the Collectorate premises.

The team also inspected a plastic shredding centre at N. Panjampatti village under Athoor panchayat union. Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar and District Revenue Officer V. Latha were also present.