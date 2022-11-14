Estate workers stage dharna against forest officials

November 14, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THENI

About 50 workers, including women and a councillor, resorted to a dharna in front of the Thenpalani forest check post near Chinnamanur on Monday. According to them, the protest was to draw the attention of the senior officers in the forest department to listen to their grievances and direct the staff at the check post here.

The agitators told reporters that there were seven tea estates in Highwavys and the workers from Chinnamanur and other parts went for casual work in other areas as well. However, the forest officials at the check post imposed restrictions and did not allow them to return beyond 6 p.m.

As the talks were not in their favour, they staged a dharna, they said and added that such restrictions only made them jobless.

However, forest officials said that they imposed certain conditions only in public interest and that the superiors were well aware of the conditions. Uthamapalayam DSP Suresh and team were present at the spot during the agitation.