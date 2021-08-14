‘Establishment of Tidel Parks in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will fuel growth’

The announcement by Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the Legislative Assembly on Friday that the government would establish Tidel Parks in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the State would fuel growth in an uniform way, said D. R. Koteeswaran, secretary Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Saturday.

Appreciating the Budget, he said that setting up of IT Parks in Thoothukudi, Vellore and Villupuram was welcome and migration of educated youth to other cities and States may be prevented to an extent. The announcement to establish a furniture park in Thoothukudi would go a long way as the facility would provide jobs and also help bring in new investments, he said.

The Finance Minister’s announcement that the government’s hand holding with MSMEs which wanted to raise equity capital from stock exchanges and the cost of listing, up to ₹30 lakh would be borne by the government has come as a fillip. At a time, when the economy was facing trouble due to many factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, the TN government’s approach would motivate the industry, Mr. Kodeeswaran said.

Implementation of the single window system and bringing 100 more services under the single window portal by July 2021 and a further 110 services by March 2022 would help all categories of industries, he said and added that creation of nine new SIPCOT parks in industrially backward districts would give hope to the youth and neo-entrepreneurs.

Upgrading 10 beaches by getting blue flag certification will enhance tourism in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, allocation of ₹433.97 crore for constructing six new harbours will boost the sea food exports further. Reduction of petrol price by ₹3 per litre would help two wheeler users. However, if diesel price was also reduced it would help in reduction of goods cost.

The allocation of ₹5 crore to carry out archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, which is the highest among all States in the country is welcome. Declaration of Keeladi, Sivakalai and Kodumanal as protected archaeological sites would help attract tourists and improve tourism, he added.