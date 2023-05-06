Establishment of saltpan workers’ welfare board welcomed

May 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The saltpan workers thanked the State government for having formed separate welfare board for protecting their wellbeing.

In a statement, State joint secretary of Unorganised Sector Labourers’ Confederation M. Krishnamurthy, said the saltpan workers, under the scorching sun had to toil hard without proper drinking water and toilet facilities in the saltpans, who had no housing facilities, minimum wages, accidental relief etc. Hence, saltpan workers were demanding for separate welfare board for them for the past several decades.

The DMK-led government, after giving the rainy season relief of ₹5,000 as assured in its manifesto, has established welfare board for saltpan workers even as an amendment by the Union government in the Labour Welfare Act was threatening the dissolution of all State-level labour welfare boards.

“Since this move will safeguard the wellbeing of the saltpan workers, we thank the Chief Minister, Minister for Labour Welfare and others,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.