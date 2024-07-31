GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Establish sanitary workers’ welfare board’

Published - July 31, 2024 09:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan inspecting slum clearance board apartment in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan inspecting slum clearance board apartment in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to establish Sanitary Workers’ Welfare Board and give loans to their families for starting their business ventures.

Mr. Venkatesan, who visited Tirunelveli on Tuesday, met the families of a few sanitary workers at South Mount Road in Tirunelveli Town, Melapalayam and visited their apartments. He asked the officials to renovate the apartments and replace the electric cables and repair the terrace of these buildings.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra, who accompanied Mr. Venktesan during the inspections, also participated in the review meeting held later.

The review meeting discussed the assistances being extended to the sanitary workers working with the rural and urban local bodies. He asked the sanitary workers if they were being given uniforms, raincoat and safety equipment during their work.

Mr. Venkatesan said Tamil Nadu, following the footsteps of 11 States in the country, should establish sanitary workers’ welfare board. Even though a petition in this connection had been submitted to the Governor, the Tamil Nadu Government was yet to respond and act on this plea, he said.

The chairman said the Tamil Nadu Government should give loans similar to the ₹ 20 lakh loan being given to the families of the sanitary workers for starting their business ventures. The Tamil Nadu Government, like the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments, should disburse the salary of the sanitary workers directly instead of doing it either through the local bodies or the contractors.

