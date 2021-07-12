‘Establish polytechnic and higher secondary school’

Cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday seeking the establishment of a polytechnic college and a government higher secondary school on behalf of Tiruchendur Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple.

After staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate for a while, the VCK cadres submitted the petition. They said the Tiruchendur Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple, being administered by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, had adequate land in Keezha Naalumoolaikinaru village. Hence, this land should be used for establishing a polytechnic and a government higher secondary school, which would be of great help to the poor students of the region.

A group of anti-Sterlite protestors including M. Krishnamurthy, Prabhu and others submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj against the operation of the oxygen plant of Sterlite Copper beyond July 31. Since the number of fresh COVID-19 cases and the need for oxygen had come down drastically, the district administration should not allow the oxygen plant to function after July 31, as permitted by the State Government.

Moreover, special ;egislation should be enacted to ensure the permanent closure of the copper smelter and due legal action should be taken against those who were behind firing on anti-Sterlite protestors.

A group of 7 persons who were reportedly injured in the police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018, but did not get any employment in the government department, also submitted petition to the Collector seeking employment as per their educational qualification.

A group of farmers, led by O.A. Narayanasamy, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, submitted petition seeking immediate return of their gold ornaments pledged in the cooperative societies as their crop loan had been waived. They said the crop loan availed by the farmers after pledging gold ornaments was waived by the previous State Government. Though the farmers were given the loan waiver certificate, the gold ornaments pledged for getting the farm loan were yet to be returned to the borrowers.

“Since the farmers are in need of the gold ornaments to be pledged in the cooperative society to start their farming operations, the Collector should take immediate steps for returning the pledged valuables to the borrowers at the earliest,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

A petition was submitted against the collection of toll on Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli 4-lane national highway “as it is not properly maintained”.

“Since this busy road is full of potholes, which are causing accidents everyday due to poor maintenance, the Collector should order the closure of the toll gate near Vaagaikulam,” said S. Jegajeevan, the petitioner said.