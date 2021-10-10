‘Establish CGHS Wellness Centre in Madurai’

Madurai

10 October 2021 22:04 IST

The Central Government Pensioners Association, Postal Pensioners Association and BSNL Pensioners Association have demanded establishment of a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Madurai.

At a meeting held here on Sunday, the members of the associations decided to form a joint action committee to take up the issue with the Centre and the State. They said that a wellness centre for Madurai was a long-pending demand. Though Madurai had more than 20 Central government offices, the city was being ignored, whereas there were centres in Chennai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore.

Some of the benefits under the scheme were inpatient and outpatient treatment at empanelled hospitals, cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals and access to specialised doctors, said S. M. Jeyakumar, president of Madurai Central Government Pensioners Association.

Freedom fighters were also eligible under the scheme. But, despite repeated representations in this regard, no steps had been taken by the authorities concerned, he said.

He said that the associations would take up the issue with the higher authorities. Last month, members of the National Coordination Committee of Pensioners Association had staged a demonstration here urging the authorities to establish a wellness centre in Madurai.