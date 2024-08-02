Establish Additional Advisory Board in two months, HC directs State

After the State government told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that, pursuant to the court direction, the establishment of an Additional Advisory Board under the Goondas Act in Madurai or any other place was under active consideration, the court directed the State to comply with the earlier direction of the court in two months.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan that steps would be taken to establish the Board and sought time to comply with the direction of the court. The court had issued the direction in 2023.

If steps were not taken, the Home Secretary may be summoned to seek explanation as to why the court direction has not been complied with, the court directed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Madurai Bar Association of Madurai Bench of Madras High court seeking a direction to the State to comply with the earlier direction of the court. The association sought a direction to the State to establish an Additional Advisory Board under Section 9(1) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982.

The association said that the establishment of an Additional Advisory Board in the State would not only alleviate the burden on the Principal Advisory Board situated in Chennai but also significantly diminish the likelihood of irregularities occurring in the adjudication of the Goondas Act cases. It would facilitate expedited review processes, enable localised assessment of cases and ensure prompt and effective action against individuals involved in activities detrimental to public order and safety.

It would enhance accessibility to justice for the residents of the southern and central districts, who may otherwise face logistical challenges in attending hearings and presenting cases before the existing Advisory Board in Chennai, the Bar Association said.

The court posted the matter on September 25.

