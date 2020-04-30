Essentials distributed to tribal people

District Principal Judge A. Muthusaratha on Thursday distributed groceries and vegetables to 70 tribal families of Ram Nagar along the Western Ghats in Watrap.

Assistance worth ₹ 60,000 was distributed with the fund raised by judges of Virudhunagar district. Chief Judicial Magistrate Saran and District Legal Services Authority secretary K. Mariappan were present.

Madurai City Police on Tuesday distributed essentials to 70 poor families living in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Villapuram. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, E. Karthik, gave away a pack of 10 kg of rice, 2 kg of broken rice, 2 kg of dal, cooking oil, eggs and vegetables.

Madurai district police on Wednesday distributed foodgrains, masks, soaps and sanitiser to the Children’s Home functioning at Petchikulam.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vanitha gave away the goods on behalf of Social Justice and Human Rights wing and gave inmates tips about keeping themselves safe from COVID-19.