Essential goods to be sold only at new bus stand, Raja School grounds

Special Correspondent

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has announced that from Saturday (March 28), essential goods such as vegetables and fruits would be sold only at the new bus stand and at Raja School Grounds.

No road side vendors shall sell vegetables at places of their choice. The district administration and the municipalities across the district would identify similar open space, where the commodities would be sold and also personal distancing would be possible. Hence, he appealed to the residents to buy vegetables in the above two locations only.

This is being done only in public interest, Mr. Veera Ragava Rao clarified and urged the people to cooperate with the officials in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far, there has not been any positive case reported in the district... We would strive hard to maintain this momentum. The doctors and paramedical teams were in a ready mode to treat patients, who had symptoms,” he told reporters.

The district, which had 4,125 foreign returnees, were being monitored by officials from the Public Health, Revenue and Police respectively. Stickers have been pasted in their dwellings for easy identification only. The 21-day long curfew,announced by the Prime Minister, was in vogue only to distance and delink the COVID-19. Hence, he urged the people to cooperate in total and face the challenge.

The State government had instructed to use the fire tenders to spray disinfectant liquid in public places. Hence, with 10 fire tenders available in the district, under the guidance of the District Fire Officer A Samiraj, the disinfectant materials were sprayed in bus stand, municipal offices, hospitals among others.

When the Collector inspected Kamudhi, he found that there was crowding in front of two medical shops. Immediately, he ordered for closure and seal of the shops and directed the Public Health Department officials to take alternative steps.

Sub-Collector N O Sugaputra, Municipal Commissioner Viswanathan and other officers accompanied the Collector.