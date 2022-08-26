ESIC Hospital to be ready in a year

Collector K.Senthil Raj inspecting the site of ESI hospital in Thoothukudi on Friday.

THOOTHUKUDI

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital to be built at SIPCOT Industrial Estate complex will be ready within a year, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Even though foundation stone for ESI hospital was laid in 2014, the Union Ministry of Labour shelved the project and it was revived after Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi took efforts by meeting the Union Government officials.

As the construction of the compound wall around the ESI Hospital complex is being built, he visited the site on Friday.

He said the ESI Hospital, which would be built on an outlay of Rs. 138 crore with 100 beds in SIPCOT Industrial Complex near Madathur would be a boon to the district with a good number of industrial units where a few thousand employees were working. After completing the compound wall around the site, construction of the hospital, quarters for the doctors and the nurses would be built so as to inaugurate the project within a year.

As there is a small temple at the site, devotees from Madathur opposed the move, saying that the construction of the hospital would deny them their right to offer prayers in the temple. After officials from revenue, SIPCOT, ESIC and Maduthur villagers discussed the issue, amicable solution was arrived for providing access to the temple to the villagers.

“Since we’ve found a solution and the Madathur villagers can offer prayers in the temple without any hassle, the construction will go on as planned so as to get the hospital ready within a year,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, Sivasubramanian, tahsildar Selvakumar, SIPCOT Project Director Leo and Deputy Director of ESIC Krishnakumar were present.