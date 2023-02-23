ADVERTISEMENT

Escapee life convict nabbed again

February 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A life convict, who escaped from the prison in July last even as he had been posted in the prison bazaar, has been nabbed again.

Life convict S. David, 42, of Mathaganeri under Pazhavoor police station limits in the district, who had been posted in the Palayamkottai Central Prison’s freedom eatery, escaped on the bike of a warder on July 27 last year. Even though the Perumalpuram police searched for him, they could not locate David.

As the prison authorities received information about the whereabouts of David, a team arrested him on Tuesday even as he was working in a timber depot at Ambattur in Chennai. After producing him in the court on Wednesday, David was lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison again.

