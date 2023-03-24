Escaped SL national held in Pamban, taken to Puzhal jail

March 24, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Riyaz Khan, 39, son of Abdul Mustafa of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka was arrested in Pamban by a special team of police on Thursday.

The SL national was jailed in Puzhal Central Prisons in January 2019 after he was charged under the Indian Passport Act by the South Gate Police in Madurai. The case was being heard in a court in Madurai since then.

The accused was brought for hearing to Madurai from Puzhal on March 21 by four policemen. After the hearing, when he was being taken back, the bus had stopped at a wayside restaurant in Vikkiravandi in the night. During this time, the accused had reportedly given escaped under the guise of attending to nature’s call.

After a search, the police realised that Riyaz Khan was planning to escape to Sri Lanka with his family members in Gummidipoondi by hiring a boat from Pamban.

The surveillance along the coastal district fetched the desired results as the police nabbed Riyaz Khan when he arrived there, a police officer said and added that after registering a case, the accused was taken to Puzhal under tight security.

The SL national had criminal cases pending in Kolathur in Chennai and a few other police stations in Coimbatore district, the officer said.