Erring TASMAC salesmen fined Rs. 5.49 cr in 10 months for selling liquor at a higher price, reveals RTI

November 21, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The TASMAC authorities have collected Rs 5.49 crore as fine from its erring salesmen on charges of selling liquor beyond the MRP (maximum retail price) tag across 29 districts in Tamil Nadu over the last 10 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the information to The Hindu on Monday, applicant M. Kasimayan of Chennai said that he had gathered the information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. He said that nine districts including Perambalur, Ariyalur and Madurai (South) and among others did not share the information as mandated by the RTI Act and that 29 districts had replied to his queries.

Following complaints from consumers that many TASMAC outlets collected excess money from them over and above the MRP, the government had formed special teams/squads.

The information revealed that the TASMAC salesmen in Erode district had sold liquor such as beer, brandy and whisky above the MRP, which ranged from Rs 5 to 10 per bottle. A total of 4,658 salesmen in 29 districts including Chennai, Erode, Karur had collected excess money. In Erode district alone, 397 salesmen were fined Rs 46.84 lakh since Dec 2021 to Sept 2022.

The officials said that they had imposed Rs 5,900 as fine against salesmen who had collected Rs 5 extra, Rs 8,260 as fine for an extra sum of Rs 7 and Rs 11,800 for collecting Rs 10 higher than the MRP.

Trending

The RTI Activist Hakeem from Madurai said that the Tamil Nadu government should disclose the procurement price of liquor from the manufacturers, which was not available now. He also said that computerising the entire functioning of the TASMAC, ie, right from procurement, stocking and distribution to the outlets and sales etc, may bring in higher revenues to the government and would also bring about transparency. Such allegations of under invoicing and higher pricing et al can be prevented.

He further said that the Comptroller and Auditor General had indicated to focus its audit on the functioning of the TASMAC in Tamil Nadu during 2022-23 among various other sectors.