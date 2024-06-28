Erratic water supply sparks tense moments at council meeting in Virudhunagar

Municipal council meeting here came to an abrupt end on Friday after Municipal Engineer Edwin Bright Jose walked out of the meeting following heated exchanges over non-supply of water to several wards in the town.

All the councillors cutting across party lines also walked out of the meeting in protest against the officials “ignoring” the council meeting.

The meeting was being held for the first time after three months due to code of conduct of Parliamentary election which was in force. As soon as the meeting, chaired by Municipal Chairperson R. Madhavan, started in the evening, councillors of many of the wards on western parts of the town started to complain about erratic water supply from Anaikuttam dam.

The councillors, inculuding Muthuraman, K.Jeyakumar and Mathiazhagan, complained that water was being supplied only once in 15 days. Mr. Madhavan said that the work of replacing the old underground pipeline of Anaikuttam dam scheme was under way. “Since there is leakage in the new pipeline, work was under way to set it right. Within one week, things will get sorted out,” he said.

The councillors then started to complain about the slow pace of execution of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme II. The work was already one year behind schedule. Councillor Rajkumar carried a placard seeking action against Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board officials in this connection. Few other councillors, including those belonging to Congress, joined him and squatted in front of the Chairperson.

As they sought the municipal authorities to initiate steps to cancel the work order of the contractor, the Chairperson said that the contractor should be given one more month to expedite the work. He promised to take action if the work is not expedited. Even as the councillors agreed to his words, the Municipal Engineer said that changing of contractor would delay the combined drinking water scheme for another three years. This led to a heated exchange of words following which Mr. Jose left the meeting in a huff. The two Assistant Engineers also followed him.

Irked over their behaviour, the councillors walked out of the meeting. None of the resolutions in the agenda was passed.

Mr. Madhavan said that the meeting had to called off due to the tense moments and added that it would be convened again in a couple of days. He said the new Municipal Commissioner was yet to take charge.

