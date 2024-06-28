GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erratic water supply sparks tense moments at council meeting in Virudhunagar

Councillors call off meeting abruptly as municipal engineers walk out in a huff

Updated - June 28, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 09:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Councillors take part in a discussion on drinking water issue at the municipal Council meeting in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Councillors take part in a discussion on drinking water issue at the municipal Council meeting in Virudhunagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Municipal council meeting here came to an abrupt end on Friday after Municipal Engineer Edwin Bright Jose walked out of the meeting following heated exchanges over non-supply of water to several wards in the town.

All the councillors cutting across party lines also walked out of the meeting in protest against the officials “ignoring” the council meeting.

The meeting was being held for the first time after three months due to code of conduct of Parliamentary election which was in force. As soon as the meeting, chaired by Municipal Chairperson R. Madhavan, started in the evening, councillors of many of the wards on western parts of the town started to complain about erratic water supply from Anaikuttam dam.

The councillors, inculuding Muthuraman, K.Jeyakumar and Mathiazhagan, complained that water was being supplied only once in 15 days. Mr. Madhavan said that the work of replacing the old underground pipeline of Anaikuttam dam scheme was under way. “Since there is leakage in the new pipeline, work was under way to set it right. Within one week, things will get sorted out,” he said.

The councillors then started to complain about the slow pace of execution of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme II. The work was already one year behind schedule. Councillor Rajkumar carried a placard seeking action against Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board officials in this connection. Few other councillors, including those belonging to Congress, joined him and squatted in front of the Chairperson.

As they sought the municipal authorities to initiate steps to cancel the work order of the contractor, the Chairperson said that the contractor should be given one more month to expedite the work. He promised to take action if the work is not expedited. Even as the councillors agreed to his words, the Municipal Engineer said that changing of contractor would delay the combined drinking water scheme for another three years. This led to a heated exchange of words following which Mr. Jose left the meeting in a huff. The two Assistant Engineers also followed him.

Irked over their behaviour, the councillors walked out of the meeting. None of the resolutions in the agenda was passed.

Mr. Madhavan said that the meeting had to called off due to the tense moments and added that it would be convened again in a couple of days. He said the new Municipal Commissioner was yet to take charge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.