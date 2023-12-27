Erode-Tirunelveli train service extended to Sengottai

December 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Railway Board has cleared a proposal to extend Train No. 16845/16846 Erode-Tirunelveli Express to Sengottai.

The board has asked the General Manager of Southern Railway to implement the extension of the new services at an early convenient date. As per the Railway Board order, the Erode-Sengottai Express which arrives Tirunelveli at 9.25 p.m. would depart for Sengottai at 9.30 p.m. and reach Sengottai at 11.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the train would leave Sengottai at 4.50 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 6.40 a.m.

The train has been given four additional stoppages in the extended portion between Tirunelveli and Sengottai. It will stop at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam and Pavurchathiram.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had made a representation to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking the extension of this train upto Sengottai earlier in December. He said that the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section via Ambasamudram was the only section in southern districts which did not have direct rail connectivity to Madurai.

People from both Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts frequently go to Madurai for education, health, High Court and for tourism.

Similarly, the new connectivity would help people from Madurai to get to tourist spots such as Manimuthar Falls, Agasthiyar Falls, Papanasam temple and Karaiyar dam.

