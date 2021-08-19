‘Erect statue of playback singer TMS in Madurai’

MADURAI

19 August 2021 20:45 IST

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan has appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to install a life-size statue for renowned playback singer T. M. Soundararajan, popularly known as TMS, in Madurai.

In his maiden speech at the Legislative Assembly, copies of which were released to the media on Thursday, Mr. Boominathan said that the singer had been honoured by the Union government by giving him a Padmashree award, and by the State government with Kalaimamani award. A commemorative stamp and a cover were also released in his memory in 2016.

“TMS was born in Madurai in a Sourashtra family. He has fans across the world since he captivated the global audience with his innumerable songs, particularly those sung for the late veterans Sivaji and MGR, for over four decades.

As a mark of respect and a fitting tribute, the State government should install a life-size statue for the singer around the famous Thirumalai Naick Palace, as it would be the suitable location, for he lived in the vicinity, the MLA said.

The MLA appealed for construction of an elevated corridor between Anna Statue and St. Mary's Church on the East Veli Street. The stretch had become highly congested due to burgeoning vehicular traffic. All vehicles bound for many southern districts such as Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Madurai airport used this stretch, Mr. Boominathan said.

After 25 years, the Rising Sun - the party symbol of the DMK, had emerged victorious from the Madurai South Assembly Constituency for which he thanked the voters, the alliance partners and the MDMK party supremo Vaiko and his son Durai Vaiko. The MDMK contested in the DMK's symbol here and Mr. Boominathan defeated the sitting AIADMK MLA S. S. Saravanan.

A loyalist of Mr. Vaiko, Mr. Boominathan, who is the party's urban district secretary, said that he wished to get ‘patta’ for 300-odd tribal families in his constituency. They had been living for over 40 years in Anuppanadi and hoped the government would accord permission for classification of the document.