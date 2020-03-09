‘Erect monument for anti-Sterlite protest firing victims’

THOOTHUKUDI

09 March 2020

A petition submitted to Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday sought construction of a memorial for those killed in police firing during an anti-Sterlite agitation held near the Collectorate on May 22, 2018,

The petitioners said the district administration should either construct a memorial or allot land in the heart of the city for the purpose. Moreover, those who were behind the firing that killed 13 persons should be booked under appropriate sections of law and punished by the court. The government should give employment to the kin of those who were killed.

S. Santhanamari, 25, from Slum Clearance Board Colony in Gomezpuram near Thoothukudi, who suffered from stunted growth, submitted a petition seeking monthly assistance given to the physically challenged. “Since I am living with oor and aged parents, the Collector should sanction the monthly assistance,” she said.

Demanding downward revision of the fare in the recently introduced ‘Red Bus’ in Thoothukudi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre submitted a petition. Since the fare in ‘Red Buses’ were 60% above the usual amount, it should be reduced, they said.

Demanding a proper road to their village, Naduvaikurichi villagers from Srivaikundam Taluk submitted a petition. “When we decided to stage sustained agitations, officials assured us that a road would be laid within three months. Since they did not keep their promise, we have decided to surrender our family, Aadhaar and voter identity cards etc.,” the petitioners said.