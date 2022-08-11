Eradicate drug abuse, students told

Students taking an oath against drug abuse in Dindigul on Thursday.

August 11, 2022 18:26 IST

Drug addiction should be eradicated for a better future. Students and teachers could play a big role in this regard. There is a need to create awareness of ill-effects of using drugs among the public. Because it is not the individual but the whole society is affected when a person is addicted to drugs, said I. Periyasamy, Minister for Cooperation, on Thursday.

Speaking at a programme against drug abuse at Thirumalarayapuram Government Higher Secondary School in Srirampuram town panchayat, he said an awareness programme would be conducted in all schools and colleges in the district for a week. He administered an oath against drug abuse and distributed free bicycles to 203 students.

Collector S. Visakan, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, and Chief Educational Officer A. Nasrudeen were present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani took part in an awareness drive at K.R. Higher Secondary School at Oddanchatram. Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar and Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan presided over similar events held in Palani, Vedasandur, Natham and Nilakottai.