EPS offers condolences to former State Minister

April 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Sivakasi

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday offered condolences to the family members of former State Minister K.T. Rajenthira Bhalaji on the death of his father T. Thavasilingam who passed away on April 17. Accompanied by several party leaders, S.P. Velumani, Thangamani, Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar, Mr. Palaniswami offered floral tributes to the portrait of Thavasilingam, at Mr. Bhalaji’s residence here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.