April 23, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Sivakasi

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday offered condolences to the family members of former State Minister K.T. Rajenthira Bhalaji on the death of his father T. Thavasilingam who passed away on April 17. Accompanied by several party leaders, S.P. Velumani, Thangamani, Sellur K. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar, Mr. Palaniswami offered floral tributes to the portrait of Thavasilingam, at Mr. Bhalaji’s residence here.