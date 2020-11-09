EPS is CM candidate: Minister

TIRUNELVELI

Even as BJP State president L. Murugan is reiterating repeatedly that the person to be handpicked by the Centre after the next Assembly polls would be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju has categorically made it clear that Edappadi K. Palaniswami was AIADMK’s candidate for the coveted post.

“There is no second thought about it. We don’t want to take his (Mr Murugan) remarks so seriously and hold a debate on it,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at Kovilpatti on Monday, Mr. Raju said it was the people who would decide on their choice of the Chief Minister and vote accordingly to elect their MLAs, who, in turn, would elect the Chief Minister. Since the AIADMK had already selected Mr. Palaniswami as its CM candidate much ahead of the polls, there was no second thought about it.

Mr. Murugan, in a bid to encourage the BJP cadre and encourage them to work during the ensuing election, might have told that the person to be identified by the BJP alone would be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“He (Mr. Murugan) has expressed only his desire… We’ve categorically made it clear that our Chief Ministerial candidate is Edappadi K. Palaniswami, which is being welcomed overwhelmingly by the people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Raju said.

On the reopening of cinema halls across the State, the Minister said the producers should cooperate with the cinema theatre owners for screening the movies as the theatres would come alive on Tuesday after a long gap. The producers and the theatre owners should arrive at a mutual agreement on screening the movies, especially on the release of new movies.

Mr. Raju said the Chief Minister, who would be visiting Thoothukudi on Wednesday after his review meeting at Nagercoil, would be given a rousing reception by the party cadre at Vallanadu on entering the district and also at Kurukkusalai, Ettaiyapuram and Kovilpatti even as he was going to Virudhunagar district for a meeting in the afternoon.