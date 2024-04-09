EPS interacts with traders during campaign

April 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami interacted with the farmers and traders at Central market in Mattuthavani here on Tuesday while campaigning for Madurai Lok Sabha AIADMK candidate P. Saravanan.

Speaking to the media during the campaign, Mr. Palaniswami said they could not accept the DMK’s criticism that AIADMK was into dynastic politics as the party had given ticket to candidates who were sons of MLA and MPs.

“Dynastic politics is when the top positions are continuously occupied by a family like the DMK. This cannot be said for the AIADMK as only a few seats were given, which too will be changed in the next elections,” he added.

Further answering a question about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comment about the late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, Mr. Palaniswami said, “It was appreciable that the leader from the Opposition is aware of the greatness of our leader, and it cannot be considered to woo our party votes, as we are two different parties.”

“Anbumani who says that he did not benefit anything from Dravidian parties should answer why he joined hands with the AIADMK before jumping to the BJP alliance. The PMK need not be taken seriously as it changes its stand every election and it does not have a definite ideology,” he noted.

