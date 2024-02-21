EPS foresees a landslide victory for AIADMK

February 21, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Riding on what he described as an “an anti-incumbency against the DMK regime” and “support of a formidable alliance”, the AIADMK would post a massive victory in the ensuing Parliamentary election, its general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said in Madurai on Wednesday.

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Palaniswami contended that if one were to take the vote share of the 2021 Assembly polls and interpolate it in terms of the Assembly segments falling within each parliamentary constituency, then the AIADMK would be deemed to have lost the Erode Lok Sabha seat only by a margin of 7,400 votes and Chidambaram Parliamentary seat by a meagre 384 votes.

Likewise, it could be interpreted that the party had suffered a deemed loss in the Parliamentary constituencies of Namakkal, Kallakurichi and Vellore by a few thousand votes. [In 2021, the AIADMK had contested in the company of the PMK, BJP and TMC and few other parties.]

“In 2021, we had to face anti-incumbency due to 10 years of continuous rule in the State. Besides, people had fallen for the attractive poll promises made by the DMK. Even then, we had won in 75 seats,” he said.

According to him, now the people of Tamil Nadu were angry over the ruling DMK due to price rise, increase in electricity charges, property tax and deteriorating law and order. Against this backdrop, the AIADMK would have a massive victory by forming a formidable alliance, he said.

To a question on AIADMK’s alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha election not being formalised till date, Mr. Palaniswami said that when he was the Chief Minister, the alliance parties joined hands with the AIADMK only after the election notification was announced.

Contending that still 20 more days were there for the Parliamentary election to be notified, Mr. Palaniswami said he had headed alliances in 2019 and 2021. Similarly, even now the AIADMK would head the alliance.

When asked about who would the AIDMK project as Prime Ministerial candidate, he pointed out several parties in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal had won elections in the past without projecting or supporting a PM candidate.

“Even in 2014, former AIADMK general secretary, Jayalalithaa, had not announced a PM candidate. Only the people of Tamil Nadu have to vote for us to make us victorious. Our masters are those who vote for us,” he added.

On the opinion polls predicting victory for DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu and BJP alliance in the country in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Palaniswami asked journalists to wait and watch for whom the people would vote.